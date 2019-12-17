Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Will miss 4-6 weeks
Anderson (shoulder) is expected to be sidelined for 4-6 weeks.
Anderson has had a highly frustrating season, managing just four points in 26 games after racking up 27 goals and 47 points a year ago, and this latest injury will just add fuel to the fire. The 25-year-old winger will be placed on injured reserve until he's cleared to return, which likely won't happen until late January.
