Anderson (shoulder) is expected to be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks.

Anderson has had a highly frustrating season, managing just four points in 26 games after racking up 27 goals and 47 points a year ago, and this latest injury will just add fuel to the fire. The 25-year-old winger will be placed on injured reserve until he's cleared to return, which likely won't happen until late January.