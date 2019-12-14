Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Won't return Saturday
Anderson will not return to Saturday's contest against the Senators, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Anderson dropped his gloves with Matt Borowiecki after Borowiecki's questionable hit on Sonny Milano up against the boards that forced Milano to leave the contest. Unfortunately, it looks as though Anderson caught the worst of the fight and will sit out he the rest of Saturday's tilt. His status should be revisited ahead of Monday's game versus the Capitals.
