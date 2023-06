Dunne signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Blue Jackets on Wednesday, per PuckPedia.

Dunne got into eight games for the Blue Jackets this year, but he failed to record a point while filling a bottom-six role over that span. The team's bad injury luck played a part in him getting NHL time -- if Columbus is healthier in 2023-24, Dunne will likely see most of his action with AHL Cleveland, where he had 37 points in 65 contests in 2022-23.