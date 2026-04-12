Eernisse signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on Sunday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Eernisse recently completed his season at the University of Michigan, where he recorded 11 goals, eight assists and 37 PIM over 38 appearances during the 2025-26 campaign. He'll play the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs at AHL Cleveland and will presumably remain with the Monsters next year.