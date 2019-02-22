Bergman was sent to Columbus along with star Matt Duchene, with the Senators getting back prospects Vitaly Abramov and Jonathan Davidsson, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Bergman will likely be assigned to AHL Cleveland for the remainder of the season, and he'll almost certainly be moving on after that, as he's a restricted free agent and has been regularly linked with a return to Frolunda HC in his native Sweden for next year. Given that he's managed just six assists in 33 games for AHL Belleville, he can safely be ignored even if he does remain in North America for next year.