Blue Jackets' Jussi Jokinen: Notches first point with Columbus

Jokinen picked up an assist while adding three shots and a hit in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the islanders.

It was his first point in six games since coming over to the Jackets on waivers in mid-January. Jokinen's spot on the fourth line doesn't afford him many scoring opportunities, however, and even though he had a 60-point campaign as recently as 2015-16 with Florida, the 34-year-old should remain a fantasy afterthought in Columbus.