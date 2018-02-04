Blue Jackets' Jussi Jokinen: Notches first point with Columbus
Jokinen picked up an assist while adding three shots and a hit in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the islanders.
It was his first point in six games since coming over to the Jackets on waivers in mid-January. Jokinen's spot on the fourth line doesn't afford him many scoring opportunities, however, and even though he had a 60-point campaign as recently as 2015-16 with Florida, the 34-year-old should remain a fantasy afterthought in Columbus.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Jussi Jokinen: Pointless in Columbus debut•
-
Blue Jackets' Jussi Jokinen: Scooped off waivers by Columbus•
-
Kings' Jussi Jokinen: Designated for waivers•
-
Kings' Jussi Jokinen: Records two helpers in loss•
-
Kings' Jussi Jokinen: Scores first goal with new team•
-
Kings' Jussi Jokinen: Debuting with royal club Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...