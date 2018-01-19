Blue Jackets' Jussi Jokinen: Pointless in Columbus debut

Jokinen recorded two shots through 15:14 of ice time during Thursday's 2-1 shootout win over Dallas.

The Finn was claimed off waivers from Los Angeles on Wednesday, and he's now playing with his third team this season. It's obviously been a discouraging few months, but Jokinen shouldn't be written off just yet. He skated primarily with Nick Foligno and Matt Calvert during Thursday's game, and while that isn't a favorable fantasy assignment, Jokinen is definitely still a player to watch in deeper settings.