Blue Jackets' Jussi Jokinen: Put on waivers
Jokinen was placed on waivers by Columbus on Sunday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
With Columbus acquiring Mark Letestu, Jokinen's presence was deemed to be no longer necessary. The 34-year-old has only posted seven points (one goal, six assists) in 46 games this season, but could be claimed by a playoff team looking for veteran leadership.
