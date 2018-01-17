Blue Jackets' Jussi Jokinen: Scooped off waivers by Columbus
Jokinen was claimed off waivers by Columbus on Wednesday, Brian Hedger of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
This is a low-risk move for the Jackets seeing as how Jokinen is a pending unrestricted free agent cashing out the balance of a $1.1 million contract. The veteran, who is capable of playing any forward position, has just six points through 32 games between the Oilers and Kings this season, and we doubt the Blue Jackets expect him to come close to the .74 points per game he put up with the Panthers in 2015-16. Instead, Jokinen should be a decent bottom-six contributor for a team in pursuit of its first Stanley Cup championship.
