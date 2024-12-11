Danforth missed Wednesday's practice due to a lower-body injury, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Danforth has three goals and eight points in 25 appearances in 2024-25. He might still be an option for Thursday's game against Washington, but that's not a certainty. Mathieu Olivier (lower body) is also questionable for the upcoming tilt, and if either of them can't play, then Mikael Pyyhtia will likely draw into the lineup.