Danforth scored a goal in Monday's 5-2 home win against the Bruins.

Danforth scored into the empty net at 13:41 of the third period, giving the home side a 5-1 advantage, as Sean Kuraly and Boone Jenner provided assists. Danforth ended up with a plus-1 rating and a hit, while winning seven of his eight faceoff attempts in 14:51 of ice time across 20 shifts. He has picked up the pace offensively, going for three goals and five points with a plus-6 rating across the previous nine outings.