Danforth logged an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

The helper was Danforth's first point in 10 games in January. The 30-year-old saw some top-six usage earlier in the season, but the slump has returned him to his more natural fourth-line role, where picking up offense will likely remain difficult. Danforth has a career-high 19 points with 64 shots on net, 72 hits, 37 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 48 appearances.