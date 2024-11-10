Danforth logged two assists, two shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.
Danforth set up tallies by Dmitri Voronkov and Ivan Provorov in this contest. This was Danforth's second multi-point effort of the season, but he's been inconsistent, getting on the scoresheet in just three of 10 outings. He has six points, 23 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-4 rating while filing a middle-six role.
