Danforth (upper body) will not return to Saturday's game against the Penguins.
Danforth saw just 4:46 of ice time before leaving the contest. The 29-year-old forward had a goal in each of his previous two games. He won't have much time to heal as the Blue Jackets are back in action Sunday against the Rangers.
