Danforth (shoulder) was removed from injured reserve Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Danforth was limited to three points in six games last season before undergoing shoulder surgery in late October. Now nearly 11 months removed from the procedure, he should be good to go for training camp. Danforth will compete for a bottom-six role, though the Blue Jackets may want younger players to seize those spots as they continue through a rebuild.
