Danforth scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Danforth has four points over his last seven outings, and he's scored in back-to-back games. His tally gave the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead in the first period. Danforth is up to five goals, 12 points, 59 shots on net, 76 hits and 36 blocked shots over 35 appearances. He'll likely continue to see middle-six minutes while Columbus' center depth is thin.