Danforth logged an assist and blocked three shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Danforth led all Columbus forwards with 22:39 of ice time -- it's just the third time he's exceeded 20 minutes in a game this season. He helped cover some of the lost time from Boone Jenner (face) leaving the game early. The 30-year-old Danforth has gained a lot of trust this year, racking up 12 points, 33 shots on net, 43 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 29 contests, primarily in a bottom-six role. His solid two-way play has earned him a top-line look recently, though that will likely be reduced once Patrik Laine (illness) returns.