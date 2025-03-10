Danforth scored a goal in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Rangers.
Danforth has found the back of the net twice in the Blue Jackets' last four games, but it's worth noting that he scored with his lone shot of the game Sunday. The winger has seven goals and 15 total points this season, but he's going through his most productive stretch of the campaign. Four of his goals, and six of his points, have come across an 11-game stretch since the beginning of February.
