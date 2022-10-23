Danforth (upper body) won't play Sunday versus the Rangers, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Danforth was injured in Saturday's game against Pittsburgh. Liam Foudy, who will make his season debut, will be inserted into the lineup. Consider Danforth day-to-day for now.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth: Injured Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth: Notches game-tying tally•
-
Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth: Delivers on one shot•
-
Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth: Practicing on top line Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth: Notches first power-play point•
-
Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth: Manages assist in loss•