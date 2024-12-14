Danforth (lower body) will remain out of the lineup versus Anaheim on Saturday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Danforth will miss his second straight game. The 31-year-old has three goals and five assists across 25 games this season. Danforth could return as early as Sunday when the Blue Jackets face Carolina.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth: Not playing Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth: Dealing with lower-body injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth: Pots shortie in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth: Helps out on both goals in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth: Pots empty-netter•
-
Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth: Massive three-point game in win•