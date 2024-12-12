Danforth (lower body) will not be in the lineup versus Washington on Thursday, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Danforth sat out practice Wednesday with the injury and it is debilitating enough that he will miss Thursday's contest. Danforth has three goals and five assists in 25 contests this season. He will be replaced by Mikael Pyyhtia, who has been a healthy scratch in six of the Blue Jackets' last seven games.