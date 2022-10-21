Danforth scored in the third period Thursday, helping the Blue Jackets to a 5-3 victory over the Predators.

Danforth, who opened the campaign with a minus-4 rating against the Hurricanes on Oct. 12, has put his skill on display during the Blue Jackets' past five performances. The 29-year-old right winger's third-period goal Thursday tied the score at 3-all. It was his second goal in two games and his third point in four outings. Danforth, who scored 10 goals in 45 games as a rookie last season, appears to be earning a more defined role as a sophomore.