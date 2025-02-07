Danforth scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Utah.

This was Danforth's first goal since Nov. 18. He went 18 contests without scoring, though he also missed 18 games in that span due to a lower-body injury. The 31-year-old, a natural winger, has moved to center to help the Blue Jackets while Sean Monahan (wrist) is out and Cole Sillinger is playing in a top-six role on the wing. Danforth is at 11 points, 58 shots on net, 75 hits, 35 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 34 appearances this season, so his fantasy upside is limited to deep formats with an emphasis on non-scoring numbers.