Danforth (upper body) is out indefinitely, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Danforth was unavailable to play Sunday against the Rangers after being injured in Saturday's contest versus Pittsburgh. It's unclear at this time how long he will be out for, but he should not be expected to play Tuesday when the Blue Jackets host the Coyotes,.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth: Not playing against Rangers•
-
Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth: Injured Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth: Notches game-tying tally•
-
Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth: Delivers on one shot•
-
Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth: Practicing on top line Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth: Notches first power-play point•