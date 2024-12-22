Danforth (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.
Danforth has missed the last six games due to a lower-body injury he sustained in early December, and it appears as though he'll be sidelined through the NHL's Christmas break. It's not yet clear when he'll return to action, but Kevin Labanc will likely enter the lineup in the near future after James Malatesta was sent down Sunday.
