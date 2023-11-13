Danforth scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers.

Danforth had just one assist during his nine-game goal drought, which ended at 16:26 of the first period Sunday. The 30-year-old forward is up to four goals, two assists, 20 shots on net, 18 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 15 appearances. He's been a fixture in the Columbus lineup as a fourth-liner.