Danforth is practicing on the top line with Johnny Gaudreau and Boone Jenner, according to Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda.

Danforth will get the first shot to replace the injured Patrik Laine on the top line as Laine is out 3-4 weeks with an elbow sprain. Danforth had 10 goals and 14 points in 45 games with the Blue Jackets last season and if he is able to click with Jenner and Gaudreau, his fantasy value over the next few weeks will skyrocket.