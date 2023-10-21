Danforth registered a goal and an assist in Friday's 3-1 win against the Flames.
Danforth has two goals and three points across four games, already equaling his production in six NHL appearances last season. It was his first multi-point performance in 55 career NHL games. He was credited with the game-winning goal, too, his first since April 5, 2022 on the road against the Flyers.
