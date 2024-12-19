Danforth (lower body) won't return Thursday versus New Jersey.
It will be Danforth's fifth straight game on the shelf. He has three goals and eight points in 25 outings in 2024-25. When he's healthy, Danforth will probably serve in a middle-six role.
