Danforth (shoulder) has begun skating, but it still seems unlikely he'll be able to play again this season, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old winger landed on injured reserve in late October after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum, and at the time it was thought he would be lost for the season. Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen didn't offer a clear answer Thursday when asked if Danforth might return before the team's regular-season finale in April, however, potentially opening the door for him to see some action before the summer.