Danforth (lower body) isn't expected to play against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.
Danforth will miss his fourth straight game. He has contributed three goals, eight points, 49 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and 51 hits across 25 appearances this season. Mikael Pyyhtia has been occupying a bottom-six role during Danforth's absence.
