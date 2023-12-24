Danforth scored the Blue Jackets only goal Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

He tied it 1-1 at 22 seconds of the second period on a partial breakaway set up by Johnny Gaudreau. Danforth has 15 points, including eight goals, in 35 games. That's a new career mark. It's not enough to make Danforth fantasy relevant, but it's a dream come true for the 30-year-old, who has just 86 NHL games to his name.