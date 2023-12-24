Danforth scored the only goal for Columbus on Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

He evened the score at 1-1 just 22 seconds into the second period on a partial breakaway set up by Johnny Gaudreau. Danforth has a career-high 15 points, including eight goals, through 35 games this season. It's not enough to make Danforth fantasy relevant, but it's a dream come true for the 30-year-old. He has appeared in just 86 NHL games since the 2021-22 campaign.