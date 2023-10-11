Danforth signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract extension with Columbus on Wednesday, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.
Danforth had two goals and three points in six contests in 2022-23. He missed most of the campaign due to a shoulder injury. Danforth's in the final season of his two-year, $1.95 million deal, so his new contract will cover the 2024-25 campaign. The 30-year-old is expected to serve in a bottom-six capacity.
