Danforth (lower body) won't play against Philadelphia on Saturday, according to Adam Kimelman of NHL.com.
Danforth will miss his sixth straight game. He has accounted for three goals, eight points, 49 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and 51 hits across 25 appearances this season. Danforth's final chance to play before the Christmas break will come against Montreal on Monday.
