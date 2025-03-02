Danforth scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 victory over the Red Wings.

His third-period winner could easily have been wiped out -- Danforth broke free from two Detroit defenders with the help of a high stick to the face of Simon Edvinsson, but it didn't get called by the refs. It was Danforth's first multi-point performance since Nov. 9, and the checking-line center has a modest six goals and 14 points through 39 appearances on the season.