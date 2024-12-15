Share Video

Danforth (lower body) won't play versus Carolina on Sunday, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Danforth will miss his third straight game. He has three goals, eight points, 49 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and 51 hits across 25 appearances this campaign. Mikael Pyyhtia has been playing during Danforth's absence.

