Danforth is expected to be sidelined for six months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum Monday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. The 29-year-old winger has been placed on injured reserve.

This is a major blow for Danforth, who looked like he was going to be an everyday player for the Blue Jackets this season after picking up 10 goals and 14 points through 45 games with Columbus as a 28-year-old rookie in 2021-22. The Jackets will almost certainly need to make the playoffs in order for Danforth to have a chance to return this campaign.