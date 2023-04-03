Richards was returned to AHL Cleveland on Monday.
Richards played in two games with Columbus over the weekend, posting one assist and four hits. His demotion could bode well for the availability of Jack Roslovic (upper body) or Lane Pederson (upper body) ahead of Tuesday's game versus Toronto.
