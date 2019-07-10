Blue Jackets' Justin Scott: Re-signs with Columbus
Scott signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Blue Jackets on Wednesday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Scott has struggled to make a name for himself in the minors, and he registered 13 goals along with 11 assists last year with the Cleveland Monsters, where he figures to spend the majority of the upcoming season.
