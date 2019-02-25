The Devils traded Kinkaid to the Blue Jackets on Monday in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick in 2022, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

This move makes a lot of sense when you consider that rookie MacKenzie Blackwood has proven he belongs in the NHL, and Cory Schneider has reemerged as the No. 1 tender after a drawn-out battle with injuries and poor play. Kinkaid, who was actually scheduled to start for the Devils on Monday, is 15-16-6 with a 3.36 GAA and .891 save percentage this season. He'll get a fresh start with a Columbus team that is going all out in acquiring big-name talent, with the Metropolitan Division club having also reeled in the likes of Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel to bolster the forward lines offensively. However, Sergei Bobrovsky and Joonas Korpisalo both remain on the active roster, so this doesn't necessarily increase Kinkaid's fantasy value right away.