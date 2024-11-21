The Blue Jackets activated Johnson (shoulder) from injured reserve Thursday.

Johnson was off to a great start with two goals and three assists in his first four games, before a shoulder injury knocked him out of the lineup, forcing him to miss 14 games. Johnson, who was selected fifth overall in 2021, is expected to play alongside Adam Fantilli and James van Riemsdyk on the second line Thursday when Columbus hosts Tampa Bay. He should also see power-play time on second unit as he is eased back into the lineup.