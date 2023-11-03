Johnson was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Friday,

It's been a tough start to the season for the 21-year-old as he has a goal and two assists in eight games. Johnson was a healthy scratch twice in the early going and needs to play a lot to regain his confidence. Johnson was also benched for the final 14 minutes Thursday after a bad turnover on the power play. The fifth overall pick in 2021, Johnson had 16 goals and 40 points in 79 NHL games last season.