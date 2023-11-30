Johnson was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Thursday.

Johnson seemed lost when he was sent to the minors Nov. 4, as he had only a goal and two assists in eight games. But the trip to the minors did wonders for the fifth overall pick in the 2021 Draft as Johnson had five goals and 15 points in 10 games with the Monsters. The Blue Jackets are in dire need of scoring as they sit 24th in NHL scoring. Look for Johnson to get a top-nine role at this time and expect to see him as a top-six forward in the near future.