Johnson scored his second goal of the season Sunday, leading the Blue Jackets to a 5-1 victory over the Rangers.

A rookie on the second line, Johnson does not appear to be playing out of place. The 2021 fifth-overall draft pick has collected two goals among four points in six outings. Johnson, a left winger, has collected goals in his past two games. Johnson's ice time remains limited, however. He has surpassed 12:24 only once but likely will begin to see the 17:21 he earned against the Penguins on Saturday more consistently.