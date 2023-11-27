Johnson has scored five goals and 15 points in 10 games since being reassigned to AHL Cleveland, but there's still no clear timeline for his return to the Blue Jackets, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

"It's [about] getting stronger physically, and it's not his fault. He's doing everything right," Columbus coach Pascal Vincent said Friday. "He's just built that way, and now we've created [an off-ice] program for him to improve his ability to win those one-on-one battles. This is great that he's scoring goals, but it's more than points." Johnson is still only 21 and scored 40 points in 79 games as a rookie last season, so the Blue Jackets still view him as a key part of their future. It might take an injury or trade to open up a spot for him in the NHL in the short term, however.