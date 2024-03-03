Johnson will undergo surgery for a torn labrum and miss the rest of the 2023-24 season, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Johnson tallied just six goals and 16 points through 42 NHL games this season. He also racked up 15 points during a 10-game stint with AHL Cleveland. The 21-year-old will spend the offseason recovering and an update on his status for training camp should be available later in the summer.