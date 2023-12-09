Johnson managed an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Johnson has three assists over five games since he was recalled from AHL Cleveland. All of those points have come over the last two contests. The 21-year-old forward is up to one goal, five assists, 16 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 13 outings overall. He's still a player to hold onto in dynasty formats, but Johnson's bottom-six role currently doesn't offer much hope for him returning value in redraft formats.