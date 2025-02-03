Johnson notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Stars.

Johnson's has three goals and five assists during his seven-game point streak. The 22-year-old was streaky in December, but he's gotten back to consistency in recent weeks -- he hasn't gone more than two games without a point since Jan. 4. The forward is up to 15 goals, 19 helpers, 74 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over 39 outings this season.